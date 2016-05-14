Police looking for Mission Valley trolley station stabbing victi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police looking for Mission Valley trolley station stabbing victim

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The victim of a stabbing at a Mission Valley trolley station remained at large Saturday afternoon, but the suspect who allegedly stabbed him was in police custody, according to authorities.
   
The stabbing happened at the Qualcomm Stadium trolley platform at about 10 a.m. today, San Diego Police Sgt. Ray Battick said. When officers arrived, they arrested the suspect, but could not find the victim.
   
The incident was captured on the trolley security cameras mounted at the station.
   
The victim was identified as a white man in his 40s, between 5 feet 10 inches and six feet tall, wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket over a white shirt, and a green fisherman's hat. He might have been shoeless, and perhaps a transient, according to Battick.
   
''We don't know who he is or how badly injured he is,'' Battick said.
   
Additional information about the suspect or potential motive for the attack were not released.

