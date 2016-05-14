Bronze statue honors hometown hero Bill Walton

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A hometown hero is being celebrated with a larger than life tribute.

On Saturday, friends of former NBA Champ Bill Walton unveiled a statue in his honor.



The bronze work is a nod to Walton's incredible philanthropic work in the San Diego community.

"I am the luckiest man alive, but you have it wrong because I see all these thank you, Bill, shirts--I'm the one that thanks you for giving me the greatest life," said Bill Walton, NBA Hall of Famer.



Fans may know Walton from his time on the basketball court, but he's also passionate about cycling.



Right after the statue was unveiled, Walton led a 30-mile bike race through Mission Bay to benefit military veterans suffering from PTSD.