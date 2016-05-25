Pedestrian struck by a car in La Mesa

LA MESA (CBS 8/CNS) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning in La Mesa.



The pedestrian, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was hit around 6:15 a.m. on Fletcher Parkway near Baltimore Drive, according to La Mesa police. The victim's condition was not immediately reported.



The crash prompted authorities to close Fletcher Parkway to westbound Interstate 8, along with the right turn lane from southbound Baltimore Drive and the left turn lane from northbound Baltimore Drive, police said.

A SigAlert was issued.