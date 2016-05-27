$5,000 Reward for the capture of double murder suspect

(Snohomish County Sheriff Office via AP, File ). FILE - These undated booking photos provided by the Snohomish County Sheriff Office shows Tony Reed, left and John Reed.

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A $5,000 reward was announced Friday for the capture of a double murder suspect from Washington state believed to be armed and dangerous and hiding out in Mexico, just south of the San Diego border area.

Homicide detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office in Washington state were looking for John Reed, believed to be in Mexico in the Tijuana/Rosarita/Ensenada area.

Two charges of first-degree homicide were filed against Reed for the execution-style murder of 45 year-old Patrick Shunn and his wife, 46 year-old Monique Patenaude of Oso, Washington in April.

Reed, 53, was described as being 5 feet 8 inches, 190 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was believed to be driving a 2002 Gold Acura 3.2 TL with Arizona plates BNN-9968.

John's brother, Tony Reed -- also charged with the murder of Shunn and Patenaude -- arranged to turn himself in and was taken into custody on May 16 at the U.S./Mexico border in San Diego. He was taken to and booked into the Snohomish County jail on May 21.

Tony Reed helped detectives locate the gravesite of Shunn and Patanaude, who were both shot to death.

The victims lived next door to John Reed, and long-standing disputes may have been factors in the crime, the Seattle Times reported.

Investigators linked the suspects to the disappearances after blood and other evidence was found near where the couple's vehicles were located, according to the newspaper.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of John Reed should call the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office anonymous tipline at (425) 388-3845.