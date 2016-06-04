Funny car explodes at the NHRA, driver walks away - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Funny car explodes at the NHRA, driver walks away

Posted: Updated:

NEW ENGLAND (CBS 8) - A scary sight at the NHRA race in New England. Jack Beckman was on his way to a win when his car explodes.
     
Beckman did an amazing job keeping the car in his lane and pulling the chutes.
     
The car looked to be a total loss, but Beckman walked away under his own power.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Spangenberg, Lopez lead Padres in 11-4 win against Braves

    Tuesday, June 5 2018 1:24 AM EDT2018-06-05 05:24:04 GMT
    an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)an Diego Padres' Franmil Reyes, right, celebrates with teammate Eric Hosmer, left, after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Monday, June 4, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     

    Cory Spangenberg homered and tripled, Raffy Lopez had a homer among his career-high three hits and Eric Hosmer and Franmil Reyes also went deep to lead the San Diego Padres over the NL East-leading Atlanta Braves 11-4 on Monday night.

     

  • Serena Williams withdraws from French Open before playing Maria Sharapova

    Reports: Serena Williams withdraws from French Open before playing Maria Sharapova

    Jun 4, 2018 9:19 AM2018-06-04 16:29:05 GMT
    Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Germany's Julia Georges of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena )Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates winning her third round match against Germany's Julia Georges of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena )

    Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open before her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova. French TV first reported the stunning news that WIlliams would pull out of the match because of an arm injury. Tennis.com confirmed the report.

     
    Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open before her fourth-round match against Maria Sharapova. 

  • After Game 1 gaffe, J.R. Smith seeking a bounce-back effort

    After Game 1 gaffe, J.R. Smith seeking a bounce-back effort

    Sunday, June 3 2018 5:10 PM EDT2018-06-03 21:10:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains on the floor next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 20...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez). Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson, bottom, remains on the floor next to Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith (5) during the first half of Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 31, 20...
    'I can't say I was sure of anything': J.R. Smith, reflecting on his Game 1 gaffe, tries to turn the page in the NBA Finals. 
    'I can't say I was sure of anything': J.R. Smith, reflecting on his Game 1 gaffe, tries to turn the page in the NBA Finals. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.