Bubbles the pilot whale dies at SeaWorld

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Bubbles the pilot whale passed away Thursday, SeaWorld announced.

According to SeaWorld, Bubbles was the oldest pilot whale in a zoological park and had been a member of the SeaWorld family for nearly 30 years.

In a statement SeaWorld said:

"Bubbles will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her, she has helped generations of park visitors gain a better appreciation for all animals and the ocean environment."

Bubbles was one of several pilot whales and a dozen dolphins who have participated in various shows at Dolphin Stadium since the late 1980s.

Bubbles was believed to be in her early-to-mid 50's.

A necropsy will be performed to attempt to determine the cause of death.