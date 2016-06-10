Judge sides with city in Zombie Walk case - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Judge sides with city in Zombie Walk case

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A judge has finalized a ruling that the city of San Diego is not liable for injuries suffered by a woman who was struck by a vehicle during the so-called "Zombie Walk" in San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter at the Comic-Con International two years ago.

Campbell was photographing the walk on July 26, 2014, when she was hit by a car driven by Matthew Pocci, a deaf man later convicted of felony reckless driving.

Campbell, Pocci and his three passengers sued the city for damages, arguing that the city should have prevented Pocci's reckless driving by closing roads and providing detours during "Zombie Walk."

San Diego Superior Court Judge Judith Hayes last month ruled that for the city to be liable for the negligence of a third party, some sort of defect caused by the city must be demonstrated. The judge said the plaintiff's evidence was insufficient to make such a finding.

She finalized her ruling Thursday.

In Pocci's criminal trial, he testified he got nervous when people began sitting on his car while he waited at an intersection for the parade to pass. Campell suffered a serious arm injury when he drove forward. He stopped a few blocks away.

Pocci was sentenced to three years probation, 60 days home detention, 120 hours of volunteer work and ordered to give up his drivers license for a year.

