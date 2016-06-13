James Wields Magical Cards

Linda Cardellini and Ben Schwartz are amazed to learn the cards James Corden holds have great power over The Late Late Show band.
Late Late Show music guest Thirty Seconds to Mars performs a unique version of their song "Dangerous Night" for the Stage 56 audience.
James welcomes world-famous magician David Blane to The Late Late Show to perform some magic involving David putting a hole in his cheek, swallowing needles and string and eating glass. Yes, it gets weird and we're still not sure what happened.
James invites Audra McDonald & Dan Stevens to adapt "A Quiet Place," "The Shape of Water" and the classic film "Taxi Driver" into inappropriate musicals.
James and Adam Levine cruise around Los Angeles singing some of Maroon 5's biggest songs before Adam proves to James he can balance anything on his face, and the two compete in a race on a proper track.
James invites rock and roll legend Steven Tyler to play a game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, in which the two pose very personal questions to each other and the choice is simple: answer honestly or eat what's in front of you, which includes cow intestines and pig jelly.
Celebrating 20 years since the "Seinfeld" series finale, James Corden unearths tape from one of his early gigs when he was hired to sing some vocals on the show's legendary theme song.
After James struggles to comprehend how Bill Hader has never seen "Friends" or "Frasier," Bill, Gabrielle Union and James agree that it's difficult to watch work they've appeared in once it's on the screen.
James Corden's trip to the arcade is thrown when he comes across Zlatan Speaks, a familiar-looking fortune-telling machine. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the greatest fortune teller in the universe, gives James some hard truths.