Fatal alligator attacks in Florida over past 20 years

The body of a 2-year-old Nebraska boy was found Wednesday after he was snatched by an alligator at a lake in Walt Disney World. He's one of 16 people killed in alligator attacks in Florida since 1997.
Here are the other 15 fatal encounters.
___
Nov. 23, 2015: Brevard County deputies determined that Matthew Riggins, 22, was killed by an alligator in a Barefoot Bay lake while possibly hiding to avoid law enforcement. Divers recovered his body with injuries consistent with an alligator attack nine days after he was reported missing by his girlfriend, who said he told her he was going to commit burglaries. A nearby alligator behaved aggressively toward divers, and was trapped and euthanized.
___
Oct. 19, 2015: The body of 62-year-old James Okkerse was found floating in Blue Springs State Park in central Florida with injuries consistent with an alligator attack. A 12-foot alligator had been spotted in the lake twice the day before, forcing the park to close temporarily each time. Authorities shot the alligator. Friends said Okkerse swam there every day.
___
Nov. 8, 2007: A man who jumped into a lake to flee police at the Miccosukee Resort and Convention Center was killed by an alligator more than 9 feet long. Divers found the body of Justo Antonio Padron, 36, the next afternoon, with alligator teeth marks on the torso. The alligator believed to be responsible was killed.
___
May 14, 2006: Near Lake George in the Ocala National Forest, the body of 23-year-old Annemarie Campbell was found sticking out of an alligator's mouth by her friends, who beat the reptile until it released her. Campbell was a Tennessee visitor snorkeling in a secluded recreation area. The 11-foot-4-inch, 407-pound alligator was euthanized.
___
May 13, 2006: The body of Judy W. Cooper, 43, was found in a canal 20 miles north of St. Petersburg. Trappers caught and killed an 8-1/2-foot alligator that had her body parts in its belly.
___
May 10, 2006: The dismembered body of Yovy Suarez-Jimenez, 28, was found by construction workers in a canal in Broward County. She had toxic levels of alcohol and an anti-depression drug in her body. Authorities believed she was attacked on land and dragged.
___
July 15, 2005: An alligator more than 12 feet long grabbed 41-year-old Kevin Murray by the arm as he swam in Apollo Waterway and pulled him underwater as neighbors watched. A trapper killed the alligator.
___
March 11, 2005: Donald Ray Owen, 56, was found dead in Six Pound Pond near Lakeland in Polk County with alligator bites and an arm amputated below the elbow. The 9-foot-8-inch male alligator was caught and killed.
___
Sept. 26, 2004: Georgia college student Michelle Reeves, 20, drowned after an alligator bit off part of her arm while she apparently went skinny-dipping in a Fort Myers lake. An alligator was trapped and removed from the area.
___
July 23, 2004: Landscaper Janie Melsek, 54, died from a severe infection two days after she was mauled by a 12-foot, 457-pound alligator on Sanibel Island. The alligator dragged her into a pond, tearing at her arm so severely that part of it was later amputated. Rescuers saved her from the reptile's jaws in a tug-of-war.
___
June 18, 2003: A 12-year-old boy was mauled by an alligator while swimming at Palm Gardens Marina, about 35 miles northwest of Orlando. Bryan Griffin was pulled under after friends repeatedly warned him to exit the water. Trappers later killed 10 alligators in the Dead River, including one they decided was responsible.
___
Sept. 11, 2001, 82-year-old Robert Steele had his leg severed and bled to death when he was attacked by a 10-foot alligator while walking his dog by a Sanibel Island canal. The alligator, found with the leg in his mouth, was killed.
___
June 23, 2001: A 2-year-old girl wandered from her Winter Haven backyard to a lake and was killed by a 6 1/2-foot alligator. The body of Alexandria Murphy was found near the shoreline of Lake Cannon in Winter Haven an hour after her family reported her missing. A trapper killed the alligator suspected.
___
May 4, 2001: The chewed body of 70-year-old Samuel Wetmore was found floating in a Sarasota County retention pond with an 8-foot alligator circling nearby. Wetmore suffered from dementia and was believed to have wandered away from home.
___
March 22, 1997: An 11-foot alligator was discovered swimming protectively near the body of 3-year-old Adam Binford in a lake in Volusia County, a mile from where he'd disappeared the day before. His mother said he'd been standing in knee-deep water picking water lilies for her. She heard a splash and when she turned around her son was gone. The 450-pound alligator was killed.
___
Sources: The Associated Press, except for the March 11, 2005, item from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
