Driver flees after slamming into 5 parked cars in Paradise Hills

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Police are looking for an out of control driver who crashed into five parked cars in Paradise Hills Thursday morning and fled the scene.

Police say that just after 1:00 a.m., a black Ford Mustand speeding on Potomac Street slammed into the cars so hard they were pushed from the street and into the neighbor's front yard. Investigators believe the male driver was injured and could not have gone very far.

No one else was injured. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police. 

