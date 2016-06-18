SeaWorld rehabilitating stranded dolphin

SAN DIEGO (CBS) - A young dolphin is getting around the clock care at SeaWorld, after he was found stranded on an Oceanside beach.

"It's hard to say, he could've been up in the shallows chasing fish or ran into a rock going through a channel," Todd Schmitt, SeaWorld Veterinarian said.



The long-beak common dolphin came ashore on Thursday at St. Malo Beach.



SeaWorld's rescue team responded to help the animal who's nicknamed "Rosey."



Schmitt says aside from a broken jaw, Rosey appears to be healthy, but it is too early to determine a long-term prognosis.