Two injured in suspected DUI hit-and-run in Solana Beach

SOLANA BEACH (CNS) - A 24-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and felony hit-and-run allegedly struck and seriously injured a man and a boy riding bicycles with family members and friends in Solana Beach, the San Diego Sheriff's Department reported Sunday.



The collision took place at 6:45 p.m. Saturday at the four-way intersection of North Highway 101 and Via De La Valle, according to sheriff's Sgt. Alan Griffith.

Becky Corbin was less than a block away when she heard a sound she won't soon forget.

"I heard this loud, loud boom and it sounded very ugly and then we heard two little girls screaming, so I knew it was bad," she said.

The woman, a resident of Carlsbad, was driving her 2016 Honda Civic north on Camino Del Mar when she apparently veered off the road and onto the sidewalk striking an 11-year-old boy and 39-year-old man who were riding bikes with friends and family, Griffith asserted.

"I just saw him lying on the ground and there were people around trying to comfort him," Corbin said.

The unidentified driver did not stop after the crash, Griffith said. Instead, she continued driving and was followed by a witness until she stopped at the intersection of South Sierra Avenue and Linda Mar Drive, Solana Beach.

"It's very disturbing and this is something you never want to hear or see because you know it's not a good thing at all," Corbin said.

Deputies then arrested the woman and transported her to the Vista Detention Facility where she was going to be booked on charges of DUI and felony hit-and-run, Griffith said.



The boy was transported to Rady's Children's Hospital for treatment of leg injuries. The man was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital with serious head injuries, Griffith added.



Their conditions were unknown.