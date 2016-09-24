Person of interest in El Cajon homicide in custody

EL CAJON (CBS 8/CNS) - Deputies arrested 23-year-old Richard James Gunner, a parolee who was at large and considered armed and dangerous, for questioning in a deadly shooting Saturday, authorities said.

A man was found shot dead on a sidewalk in unincorporated El Cajon. It was reported about 5:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Danny Street, sheriff's homicide Lt. Dan Brislin said.



The victim's name was not released pending notification of kin, Brislin said.



Anyone with information about the homicide or Gunner's whereabouts was asked to call (858) 974-2321 or (858) 565-5200. Anonymous tips can be made on the Crime Stoppers line at (888) 580-8477 (TIPS).