Protesters demand answers after deadly El Cajon police shooting

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Angry demonstrations continued Wednesday stemming from the death of 30-year-old Uganda native Alfred Olango began Tuesday afternoon, shortly after he was mortally wounded during a confrontation with officers outside a fast-food restaurant near the intersection of Interstate 8 and state Route 67.
#BREAKING Vigil organizers refocus the crowd and start a peaceful march #ElCajon @cbs8 pic.twitter.com/RHKi42nIIE— Marcella Lee (@MarcellaCBS8) September 29, 2016
On Wednesday night demonstrators gathered at the scene of the shooting in El Cajon to pray.
Early this afternoon, the demonstrators noisily paraded through town to the area where the deadly encounter had played out less than 24 hours earlier. For a time, the throng blocked the intersection of Broadway and Mollison Avenue and faced off with a row of officers in riot gear.
According to friends, Olango was born in Kampala, Uganda, as one of nine children. His mother and siblings emigrated to New York as refugees in 1991, apparently because his father -- who worked for the Ugandan president -- made threats of violence against them.
The family eventually moved to Southern California, and Olango attended San Diego High School for a time before dropping out, though he later earned a GED. According to his Facebook page, he also studied at San Diego Mesa College and worked as a cook at a Hooters restaurant.
Businesses closing early in #ElCajon due to protests, including Starbucks, urbn pizza. Car show and concert canceled tonight. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/USWIEQV9D0— Marcella Lee (@MarcellaCBS8) September 28, 2016
SDPD motorcycle officers are staged in downtown #ElCajon. Protestors remaining peaceful. @CBS8 @SanDiegoPD pic.twitter.com/nN7ZDg0sBX— Marcella Lee (@MarcellaCBS8) September 28, 2016
#BREAKING Scuffle breaks out when man reportedly wearing a trump hat showed up at rally, but leaders call for peace; video courtesy: @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/BUjjUQPR4R— Marcella Lee (@MarcellaCBS8) September 29, 2016
