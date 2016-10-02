Boat catches fire in Lemon Grove backyard

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A fire investigation is underway after a boat erupts into flames in the backyard of a Lemon Grove home.



Video from a witness showed flames and a huge plume of smoke coming from the 26-foot Sea Swirl vessel.



The fire was reported just after 5:00 p.m. in a backyard of a home on Cabernet Way.

A witness told CBS News 8 that the boat's owner was working on it when something ignited and then the boat exploded.

No injuries were reported, but the boat is considered a total loss.