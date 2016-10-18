Howard Stern won't air past Donald Trump interviews - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Howard Stern won't air past Donald Trump interviews

Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) — Howard Stern doesn't plan to air old interviews with Donald Trump featuring the now Republican presidential candidate discussing his sexual exploits.

The talk show host said Monday on his SiriusXM show that he wouldn't dig into his archives to replay any of the about 50 interviews he's conducted with Trump over the years.

"I feel Donald Trump did the show in an effort to be entertaining and have fun with us," Stern said. "I feel like it would be a betrayal to any of our guests if I sat there and played them now (when) people are attacking him."

Stern, who has publicly supported Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, noted that his conversations with Trump were broadcast and not "done in private like the Billy Bush tapes."

"I knew I had a guy who loved to talk about sex," Stern said. "I had a guy who loved to evaluate women on a scale of 1 to 10. These are avenues I went down because I knew it would entertain the audience."

In past interviews with the shock jock, Trump has given Stern permission to call daughter Ivanka Trump a "piece of (expletive)," boasted about walking in on undressed contestants at his beauty pageants, bragged that he could have had sex with Diana, princess of Wales, and admitted to cheating on ex-wife Ivana Trump.

Stern dismissed Trump's comments to "Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush as "locker room talk." He said he has never been in a locker room when "someone has said 'grab them by the (expletive)."

