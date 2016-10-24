Fatal pedestrian accident at SB I-5 & La Jolla Village Drive onr - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fatal pedestrian accident at SB I-5 & La Jolla Village Drive onramp



LA JOLLA (CNS) - A man stepped into the path of a moving car on a La Jolla-area freeway onramp Monday and was fatally struck.

The pedestrian was seen lying on the onramp from La Jolla Village Drive to southbound Interstate 5 after he was hit by a gray Mercedes-Benz sedan around 8 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver stopped on the roadside.
   
The crash prompted authorities to shut down the freeway transition ramp and issue a SigAlert.

