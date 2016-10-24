Activists call on U.S. Navy to end dolphin program

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - Local activists protested on Saturday, calling for the Navy to end its dolphin program.

About a dozen animal rights supporters gathered on the Harbor Drive Bridge overlooking a dolphin containment area run by the military. For years, dolphins and other marine mammals have been used in training programs by the U.S. Navy. Protesters say the practice is inhumane and outdated.

Activists say they would like for the dolphins to be moved from their small enclosures to an animal sanctuary.

The U.S. Navy issued the following statement: