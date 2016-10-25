Trash truck catches fire in La Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Trash truck catches fire in La Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Firefighters are extinguishing a load of garbage that caught fire in a trash truck in the 4200 block of Parks Avenue in La Mesa, a dispatcher says. 

Crews have dumped the burning refuse into a parking lot at Highwood Park to expedite the task, he says. 

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

