Two Point Loma schoolgirls reported missing found in Old Town

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two Dana Middle School students went missing Wednesday, prompting a widespread search that ended when the girls were found safe and unharmed miles away in Old Town.

Talliah Norris, 9, and 10-year-old Julissa Gadson were dropped off at the Point Loma-area school about 7:30 a.m. but failed to show up for class, according to San Diego police.

A parent of one of the youngsters realized that they were missing upon arriving at the Chatsworth Boulevard campus in the afternoon to pick them up, Lt. Scott Wahl said.

Officers searched roadsides, parks and businesses in the neighborhood and surrounding districts for several hours before locating the wayward children about 4:30 p.m.

It was not unclear why the girls skipped school or where they spent the day.