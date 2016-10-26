Protecting the lives of our K9 crime-fighters - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Protecting the lives of our K9 crime-fighters

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - The Deputy Sheriff's Association donated 30 bullet-proof vests for the San Diego County sheriff's K-9s. 

The DSA provided $16,000 for the vests, which are designed to stop most handgun bullets. 

