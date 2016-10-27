Firefighters battle apartment fire in Oceanside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Firefighters battle apartment fire in Oceanside

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - A fire broke out Thursday at an apartment building in Oceanside.

The fire in the 2100 block of Oceanside Boulevard near Canyon Drive was reported shortly after 8:30 a.m., a North County fire dispatcher said. Police officers were summoned to evacuate nearby residents, Oceanside police Lt. Adam Knowland said.
   
Oceanside Boulevard was closed between Camelot Drive and Garrison Street, Knowland said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.