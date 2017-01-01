San Diego twins born in two different years again

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One of the first babies born in 2017 did not come into the world alone, her twin sister was born four minutes earlier in 2016.

The twin girls were born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women and Newborns in Kearny Mesa.

One girl was born at 11:56 p.m. on December 31 and the second was born on January 1, 2017 at midnight.

The family was not available for comment at this time.

Last year, a baby girl and boy arrived one minute before and two minutes after the New Year.

Jaelyn Valencia was born at 11:59 p.m. New Year's Eve at San Diego Kaiser Permanente Zion Medical Center in Mission Valley. Jaelyn's little brother, Luis, arrived at 12:02 a.m. New Year's Day.

The twins were born to mother Maribel, 22, and her husband, Luis Valencia.

At Scripps La Jolla, Sloane Kathryn Flynn was welcomed to the world in 2017. She was born at 12:00 a.m. to proud parents Kyle and Autumn Flynn of 4S Ranch.

