Child struck by car in Bay Terraces

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - A child was struck by a vehicle Wednesday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood.



The 6-year-old girl was taken to Rady Children's Hospital to be treated for injuries following the accident on Briarwood Road near Paradise Valley Road shortly after 8 a.m., San Diego police public-affairs Officer Joshua Hodge said.

San Diego Police told CBS 8 the little girl is expected to recover. Her injuries were described as "minor."

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene after the accident and cooperated with the police. It does not appear that the driver will face any charges.



The identity of the child and the driver have not been released.

Details on this story are still developing.