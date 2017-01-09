Quite A Splash: Ricochet the surfing dog helps raise $500k

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - One of San Diego's top surfing dogs is Ricochet and she is best known for surfing with special needs children and people with disabilities.

Ricochet once again made waves as she hit another big milestone by raising nearly half-a-million dollars.

She was also able to raise a million bowls of food for homeless animals.

Ricochet began her fundraising efforts in 2009, when she was raising funds for Patrick Iverson.

Since then, she has helped raise money for over 250 different causes - even $65,000 for fire stations and oxygen masks for animals.

She's also the only SURFice dog on the planet who provides therapeutic assistance while creating unique surfing experiences that empower kids with special needs, people with disabilities, wounded warriors & veterans with PTSD

CBS News 8's Shawn Styles has Ricochet's story.