Woman having 'bad day' crashes SUV into T-Mobile store

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. - A broken cellphone "drives" a Florida woman to intentionally crash her SUV into a T-Mobile store in Palm Springs and it's all caught on camera.

Shinobia Montoria Wright is accused of driving her SUV into the store, smashing glass displays with a squeegee and then attacking a store employee.

Wright, 26, is facing charges of aggravated battery, battery, burglary, criminal mischief over $1,000 and reckless driving. 

Wright underwent surgery at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis for injuries sustained to her forearms during the crash and was taken for a mental health evaluation under the Baker Act.

