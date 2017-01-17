San Diegans reach out to help hammer attack victim recover

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — Rich Rader broke down, as he thanked all of the generous San Diegans, along with strangers as far away as Washington state, for their financial support of his brother.



"I can't thank them enough," said Rader. "There's a lot of good people out there in the community , I can't thank them enough for helping out."

Rich Rader's brother, 52-year-old Henry Rader, is in a medically induced coma, after surviving 13 blows to the head with a hammer.



Surveillance cameras captured the attacker in action, as he nonchalantly walked into the open bay at Jack's Muffler Service in North Park, and without hesitation, raised his hand and struck Henry Rader in the head.

CBS News 8 did not show the actual attack to the public, but Rich Rader, was shown the entire clip - and can't get images of the brutal beating to stop playing in his mind.



"I've never seen something that cold," Rader said. "I just can't believe another human being could do something like that to another human being."

Family and friends are at a loss, trying to figure out why the trusted mechanic was targeted in the seemingly unprovoked attack.

"He was a good guy, he'd help anybody," Rader said. "If you went into his shop and you needed anything, he would actually do it for free for you, if you didn't have any money."

Now, Henry Rader may have permanent brain damage.

"He's still in an induced coma," his brother explained. "But they say they really don't know how much of his brain is going to be working or if he's going to lose his eyesight or what."

And the road to recovery will be long, with medical expenses mounting into the tens of thousands of dollars - which is why Rader's family is so humbled and grateful for the kind words of support; from customers and strangers - and the donations - big and small.

"It feels really good people out there care," Rader said.

They're also thankful for the officers who made such a swift arrest.

"Thank god, you know, at least he can't do this to anybody else," Rader said. "Hopefully, he'll spend the rest of his life in prison or something for doing what he did."

RELATED COVERAGE