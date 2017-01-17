FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 18, 2017



MIDWEST TELEVISION, INC. / KFMB-TV ADDS CW AFFILIATION

SAN DIEGO, California – (January 18, 2017) – Midwest Television, Inc., parent company of CBS 8/KFMB-TV, AM 760, 100.7 KFM-BFM, announced today it is adding the San Diego CW Network affiliation. Beginning September 1, 2017, KFMB-TV will operate CBS 8 and CW as duopolies in the San Diego market.

The CW Television Network, a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS Corporation, offers original primetime, afternoon and weekend programming, delivering hit shows such as Arrow, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Flash, Jane the Virgin and Supergirl, targeting the highly coveted 18-34 demographic. KFMB-TV's CW channel will also air syndicated and local programming, including newscasts produced by CBS News 8, San Diego’s number one source for news.

"We are thrilled to be adding the CW to the KFMB family," said Alberto Mier y Terán, President and General Manager of the KFMB Stations. "It enhances our strong multimedia platform in San Diego and helps us to better serve all San Diegans with compelling programming and award winning local news."

About Midwest Television, Inc.

Midwest Television, Inc. is San Diego's leading multimedia company, operating CBS 8/KFMB-TV, MeTV, AM 760 KFMB, 100.7 KFM-BFM and KFMB Interactive, the market's only television/radio/digital/mobile media powerhouse serving the community round-the-clock.

To learn more about Midwest Television, Inc./ KFMB-TV, please visit: www.CBS8.com

