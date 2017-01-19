Car recovered after deadly hit-and-run in Paradise Hills, no arrests made

A fire that has scorched 255 acres of brush in the rugged northeastern reaches of San Diego County is 85 percent contained Tuesday, authorities said.
A San Diego teacher’s tense confrontation with a Border Patrol agent is going viral after the agent asked her if she was an American citizen at a checkpoint in New Mexico.
A 30-year-old man was jailed Tuesday on suspicion of murder in the fatal stabbing of a 58-year-old woman in a Clairemont home, police said.
Researchers at the San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research announced Monday that they've made their first attempt to artificially inseminate a southern white rhinoceros, in an attempt to save the critically endangered northern white rhino.
"It is sad that 14 years later people are still being smuggled in tractor-trailers," he said. "There still isn't water, there still isn't ventilation. These criminal organizations, they're all about making money."
In 47 years, Comic-Con International has grown from a one-day event, to the massive four-day event with hundreds of thousands of attendees.