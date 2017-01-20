Live (and Lost) In London with Woody Harrelson & Owen Wilson

James links up with Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson via satellite to ask them about their upcoming live movie, Lost in London, and what inspired them to make the 100-minute film.
After learning that Mark Hamill is beyond tired of hearing the famous Star Wars phrase "I am your father," James brings out four sets of father-children combos and has Mark, Anna Faris and Jenny Slate which Dad is actually the parent of the child they're with.
James and his former roommate Dominic Cooper paint a very vivid picture for Laura Haddock on what it'd be like to live with them, and James puts Laura's obsessive compulsive disorder to the test.
Playing on Benicio del Toro's new Heineken ad, James, tending the bar, can't help but catch Benicio's striking look in his direction and lets his emotions overcome him.
James asks Jamie Foxx what fans can expect from his return to stand-up comedy, and Jamie recalls his first meeting with Kanye West, which led to them recording "Slow Jamz."
James Corden wakes up Katy Perry and her dog Nugget to answer tough questions or eat nauseating foods like cow tongue and bird saliva.
James welcomes his guests Alison Brie, Seth Rogen and Will Arnett, and immediately realizes the four of them would make for an amazing, raunchy romantic comedy.
After talking to Edgar Wright about the process of writing out a chase scene for "Baby Driver, James asks Fred Armisen and Tituss Burgess how they would fare as getaway drivers.
As James starts a Dogs In Sunglasses bit, Jamie Foxx interrupts James wondering why he isn't doing any music and challenges James to a riff-off with a special appearance from Ansel Elgort and The Filharmonic.
James asks Seth Rogen about a recent bachelor party he attended and learned the group went into the Nevada desert to hang and connect with camels.