Live (and Lost) In London with Woody Harrelson & Owen Wilson - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Live (and Lost) In London with Woody Harrelson & Owen Wilson

Posted: Updated:

James links up with Woody Harrelson and Owen Wilson via satellite to ask them about their upcoming live movie, Lost in London, and what inspired them to make the 100-minute film.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.