San Diego area hotels honored among best in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - TripAdvisor announced Tuesday the winners of its Travelers’ Choice for Hotels awards and San Diego made the list more than once!
Four San Diego hotels are named among the best in the U.S.:
Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego came in 1st for best Luxury Hotel in the U.S.
1906 Lodge, A Four Sisters Inn in Coronado came in 12th for best Hotel for Romance in the U.S.
Rancho Valencia in Rancho Santa Fe came in 15th for best Overall Top Hotel in the U.S. It also came in 17th for best Luxury Hotel in the U.S.
And LEGOLAND California Hotel in Carlsbad came in 16th for best Family Hotel in the U.S.
The winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide.
In the 15th year of the awards, TripAdvisor has highlighted the world’s top 7,612 properties in 109 countries and eight regions worldwide, in the categories of Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance, and Family. The hallmarks of Travelers’ Choice hotels winners are remarkable service, value and quality.
To see all 7,612 unique winners of the 2017 TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice for Hotels, visit: www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels.
