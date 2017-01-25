Donald Trump Reviewed 'Zoolander 2' For Chris Matthews - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Donald Trump Reviewed 'Zoolander 2' For Chris Matthews

When the host of MSNBC's 'Hardball' interviewed the next President, they talked about nuclear policy. During the commercial break, Trump explained why a sequel about male models wasn't as successful as the original. 

