Massive pothole causes crash in University City

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A driver - who asked not to be identified - said her vehicle is currently inoperable, after striking an enormous pothole along Lipmann Street in University City around noon Sunday.

She said she was also mad because the pothole has been there for over a month, which means it was there before the recent back-to-back storms.



"Suddenly I lost control of the car and I heard a loud thud," she said.

The woman said a giant chunk of asphalt from the pothole created the damage - flattening two of her tires and puncturing her gas tank.

Neighbors along Lipmann Street said that they complained to the city about this particular pothole almost two months ago.

A spokesman for the city reached Sunday, said while he could not speak to this specific situation, but in general - once a pothole is reported, it takes the city, on average, seven days to address it.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer has made pothole repairs one of his top priorities.

"We're gonna be very busy over the next several weeks 'cause they know the mayor is gonna make sure that they're out there filling those pot holes," Faulconer said recently.

Residents on Lipmann Street said they hope that will include their street as well.

RELATED COVERAGE