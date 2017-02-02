SD Humane Society: Rescued Yorkies now available for adoption

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Humane Society announced Thursday that dozens of Yorkie and Yorkie mix-breed dogs rescued from a home in Poway are now available for adoption.

All the Yorkies have been evaluated medically and behaviorally, and they have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, groomed and received some dental care. Now more than 80 of these dogs are ready to find new homes.

Interested adopters can submit an adoption application through 12 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 here. All applications will be reviewed and, of those approved, adopters will be selected via lottery. Adopters will be contacted individually to schedule appointments to complete the adoption.

The Humane Society initially removed 92 dogs that were being kept in unsanitary conditions within a house in a residential neighborhood on Friday, Jan. 20. An additional 29 Yorkie mix-breed dogs were seized from the same hoarder house in Poway on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The owners hid the remaining dogs at an off-site location and San Diego Humane Society was alerted to the additional dogs by an anonymous tip.