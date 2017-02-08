Korean War vet to receive honorary diploma in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Korean War veteran who left school early to join the Air Force 67 years ago is scheduled to receive an honorary high school diploma Wednesday at a meeting of the San Diego County Board of Education.
Norm Johnson, 83, attended San Diego High School before entering military service. According to the San Diego County Office of Education, the current Las Vegas resident served as a bodyguard for Gen. Douglas MacArthur, hung out with Elvis Presley and actor James Dean, and did some public relations work for boxer Joe Lewis.
His colorful life also included stints as a sportswriter for the Las Vegas Sun, a hotel entertainment director and publicist, and an off-road automobile racer, according to his Facebook page. In recent years, he's been a freelance writer and published two books.
Johnson will receive the honorary diploma under Operation Recognition, a statewide program for those who didn't finish high school because of war. Veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, plus Japanese-Americans World War II internees, are eligible.
Johnson is the 10th person honored by the county board under the program since 2004.
Military service brings a lot of opportunity to those who enlist. In every branch of the military, service members are engaging with new technology and other disciplines that help secure our country’s safety.
Local service members are on the front lines of the battle for new technology.
Marines at Camp Pendleton are testing out high-tech gadgets that could be the future of modern warfare.
Carter Evans reports from behind the scenes in Oceanside.
Eli Smith is a man on a 13,000-mile mission to walk the four corners of the country in an effort to raise awareness about veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Summer is fast approaching and the students in San Diego, both high school and college level, are anxious to get out for the summer and have some fun in the sun. Graduating high schoolers will be preparing for college or for their next journey into adulthood.
The San Diego-based USS Carl Vinson Strike Group was ordered to report to the Western Pacific Ocean this weekend to put it into closer proximity to North Korea, according to U.S. Navy officials
Hundreds of Marines stormed Red Beach on Camp Pendleton on Thursday for their final drill in a two-week long assault training exercise.
They teamed up with their Navy counterparts to create training scenarios that prepare them to respond to overseas crises and conflicts.
CBS News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch shows the assault in action.
Two San Diego-based destroyers are scheduled to leave Friday for deployment to the western Pacific Ocean, the Navy announced Wednesday.
In 1950, Army Sergeant Donald Noehren went to war in Korea and disappeared. After 67 years, he is finally coming home to his oldest living relative in Carlsbad after his remains were identified by the Defense Department.
An Army veteran has been awarded the Bronze Star for his heroism in a Vietnam War battle that left more than 50 U.S. soldiers dead and close to 200 injured.