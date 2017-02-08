Korean War vet to receive honorary diploma in San Diego - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Korean War vet to receive honorary diploma in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Korean War veteran who left school early to join the Air Force 67 years ago is scheduled to receive an honorary high school diploma Wednesday at a meeting of the San Diego County Board of Education.

Norm Johnson, 83, attended San Diego High School before entering military service. According to the San Diego County Office of Education, the current Las Vegas resident served as a bodyguard for Gen. Douglas MacArthur, hung out with Elvis Presley and actor James Dean, and did some public relations work for boxer Joe Lewis.

His colorful life also included stints as a sportswriter for the Las Vegas Sun, a hotel entertainment director and publicist, and an off-road automobile racer, according to his Facebook page. In recent years, he's been a freelance writer and published two books.

Johnson will receive the honorary diploma under Operation Recognition, a statewide program for those who didn't finish high school because of war. Veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, plus Japanese-Americans World War II internees, are eligible.

Johnson is the 10th person honored by the county board under the program since 2004.

  • 8 On The HomefrontMore>>

  • Military mom wins Mother's Day makeover

    Military mom wins Mother's Day makeover

    Friday, May 12 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-05-13 01:15:51 GMT

    Celebrating Mother's Day will be heartbreaking for one local military mom this year. 

     

    Celebrating Mother's Day will be heartbreaking for one local military mom this year. 

     

  • Sponsored Content

    Military service brings a lot of opportunity to those who enlist

    Military service brings a lot of opportunity to those who enlist

    Monday, May 8 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-05-08 08:00:12 GMT

    Military service brings a lot of opportunity to those who enlist. In every branch of the military, service members are engaging with new technology and other disciplines that help secure our country’s safety.

     

    Military service brings a lot of opportunity to those who enlist. In every branch of the military, service members are engaging with new technology and other disciplines that help secure our country’s safety.

     

  • Camp Pendleton Marines test out technology

    Camp Pendleton Marines test out technology

    Local service members are on the front lines of the battle for new technology.

    Marines at Camp Pendleton are testing out high-tech gadgets that could be the future of modern warfare.

    Carter Evans reports from behind the scenes in Oceanside.

     

    Local service members are on the front lines of the battle for new technology.

    Marines at Camp Pendleton are testing out high-tech gadgets that could be the future of modern warfare.

    Carter Evans reports from behind the scenes in Oceanside.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.