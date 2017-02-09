San Ysidro school shuts off water fountains after finding lead

SOUTH BAY (CBS 8) - Serious health concerns over the water at several San Ysidro schools after high levels of lead were found at one elementary school are prompting testing at two other schools.

The San Ysidro School District Superintendent sent parents a letter informing them contaminated water was running from faucets at La Mirada Elementary and possibly two other schools.

According to the district's Superintendent Dr. Julio Fonseca, during water pressure testing in October they noticed the water was blue and milky.

Dr. Fonseca said test results revealed "slightly heightened levels of lead, copper and bacteria."

Since the drinking fountains were turned off at La Mirada last October, delivering drinking water to classrooms before school starts has been the top priority for the school district.

Water quality testing results in January showed more contaminated faucets at La Mirada. "I just want to clarify it is not coming from the water source itself," said Dr. Fonseca.

The issue, according to the district, is with aging faucets and because two other schools in the same area were built in the 1970's, they too will go through water testing.

The district's letter to parents assured them that no staff member or student had fallen ill due to the contamination. Dr. Fonseca said the faucets at La Mirada will be replaced by the end of February.

"When you have this type of circumstance, you are not going to take any risks in putting students or staff members in danger," he said.

The two other schools being tested are Smythe and San Ysidro Middle School. Their results are expected to be delivered soon.

Below are the English and Spanish versions of the letter the San Ysidro School District sent out to parents regarding the water quality:

English Version

Spanish Version

The public can also donate water at:

4350 Otay Mesa Rd., San Ysidro, Ca. 92173

Phone Number: (619-428-4476)

