Padres host 'Celebrate San Diego Rally'

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego's professional and collegiate sports organizations come together Saturday for a rally designed to raise the spirits of fans about a month after the Chargers announced they would move to Los Angeles.



The "Celebrate San Diego'' rally will bring together the Padres baseball team, Gulls hockey franchise and Sockers indoor soccer club along with participation from San Diego State University, the University of San Diego, UC San Diego, Cal State San Marcos and Point Loma Nazarene University.



The city of San Diego is expected to be represented by Mayor Kevin Faulconer and police Chief Shelley Zimmerman at the event at Petco Park. Activities are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., with a program set for 1 p.m.



Sports luminaries scheduled to attend are Padres Executive Chairman Ron Fowler, manager Andy Green and former pitcher Trevor Hoffman, who just missed in balloting for baseball's Hall of Fame; San Diego State basketball coach Steve Fisher and football coach Rocky Long, ex-Chargers placekicker Rolf Benirschke and former center Nick Hardwick; and former women's basketball star Candice Wiggins.



The event will include live music, a craft beer garden games and children's activities.



Guests will receive a free hat courtesy of Sycuan, and are encouraged to bring Chargers apparel that can be exchanged for a $25 credit at the Padres Majestic Team Store through May 4.



Parking in Padres-controlled lots near the ballpark will be free, but will likely fill up quickly, the team said.

"Football's not dead in San Diego.. Come watch real football!" - @GoAztecs Head Coach Rocky Long at Celebrate San Diego. @CBS8 — Kyle Kraska (@KyleKraska) February 11, 2017