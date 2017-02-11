Padres host 'Celebrate San Diego Rally'

If you've always wanted to drive a Porsche, but do not think you'll ever own one, you now have a chance to live your dream. You can burn rubber on the track at the Porsche Experience Center now open in Carson. News 8's Shawn Styles got behind the wheel to takes us on a ride!
From Tipis to tomahawks, this Friday and Saturday is your chance to step back into time in the East County.
San Diego Sheriffs confirmed a deputy-involved shooting took place in Solana Beach near the intersection of Highway 101 and Via De La Valle Monday afternoon.
An expectant mother is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Ramona Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The White House Monday confirmed plans by President Donald Trump to nominate San Diego developer Doug Manchester as ambassador to the Bahamas.
The San Diego Police Department reported Monday that over the past 30 days their Southern Division has experienced a series of vandalism cases involving BB and/or pellet guns.
Longtime San Diego State University executive Sally Roush will become interim president on July 1, making her the first woman to head the school, it was announced Monday.
Police arrested a man Monday in connection with a hit-and-run that occurred Friday afternoon in East Village.