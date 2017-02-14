Playboy magazine reverses position, brings back naked women

Before they found their way into entertainment, James and Harry Styles had a long history of messing up employment opportunities when the need to sing overcame them at the worst possible times on the job.
A retired British television producer was convicted Thursday of trying to hire hit men to kill his partner, after a jury rejected his claim that he was merely conducting research for a thriller.
Stephen is afraid it will be as hard for him to say 'goodbye' as it is for the Press Secretary to say 'the truth.'
President Trump finally got around to addressing one of the biggest threats to America: Stephen Colbert.
Between her role on 'The Big Bang Theory' and a degree in neuroscience, Mayim Bialik is as qualified as anyone to diagnosis Stephen as 'nerd' or 'geek.'
James Comey thought the breaking news story about his firing was a prank. Made ya look (for a new job)!
They're back like you've never seen them before... on a sectional couch! Everyone gets their own cushion when Stephen sits down with his former colleagues.
It was a rare TV reunion Tuesday as Stephen Colbert played host to a gang of fellow "Daily Show" alums on a special edition of CBS' "The Late Show."