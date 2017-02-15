Helping Hearts Homecoming: Giving homeless youth a safe place

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego County's only emergency shelter, Urban Street Angels, specifically designed for homeless youth opened Tuesday - giving young people more than a place to sleep.

Urban Street Angels said there are about 3,000 homeless youths in the San Diego region. The shelter is the only designated emergency shelter for 17 to 25-year-olds.

Nicole, who is five-weeks pregnant and 22-years-old, is homeless but is studying to get her high school diploma. "It gives us a place to go on Tuesdays instead of the sidewalk. It gives us a place of safety," she said.

Because of funding the shelter is only open on Tuesday's at Mission Gathering Christian Church in North Park - making this Valentine's Day even more special.

"The reality is they are on the street and we have no judgment. We just want them to be safe. This is our way of showing love to those young people out on the streets," said M.G. Perez with Urban Street Angels.

Friends of Children United Society, FOCUS, is a local non-profit organization that recently donated a $25,000 van to help Urban Street Angels pick up homeless youth to give them a safe place to stay.

Urban Street Angels said it is in negotiations with three area churches to expand the shelter to more days during the week.

Supporters said community work like that of Urban Street Angels is what builds community and connections to keep youth from living on the streets.