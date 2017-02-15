Local military family receives life-changing gift

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A local military family who fell on hard times received a life-changing donation Wednesday.
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Cowan and his family were presented with a newly refurbished 2012 Chrysler 300.
The car was also loaded up with other gifts including clothes and diapers.
The Cowans had been getting around on a motorcycle for nearly a year, after one of their cars was stolen and the other was totaled in a crash.
Jonathan says they were not prepared financially and have been relying on others to get around.
"I'm very thankful and my family and I feel very blessed," said Jonathan Cowan. "And now we don't have to rely on anybody else which is the biggest thing."
The Cowans were nominated for the gift by the Support the Enlisted Project, which helps service members and veterans facing financial crisis.
