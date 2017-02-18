Woman who survived brutal kidnapping, beating dies

A big vote is expected Tuesday as the Del Mar Fair Board considers transforming the Surf Side Race Place into a new indoor entertainment venue.
The North County Transit District (NCTD) has voted to lay off its enforcement officers that patrol local train and bus stations.
The North County Transit District (NCTD) has settled a high-profile lawsuit with a former employee for nearly $100,000.
Evacuation orders were lifted Monday for people affected by the Gate Fire - which is now 95 percent contained.
The group behind the proposed SoccerCity development collected enough valid petition signatures to require the San Diego City Council to either consider approving the Mission Hills project or placing it before voters, the city clerk reported Monday.
Winter weather helped bring California out of a drought, but it also created the perfect environment for a wildlife to thrive. News 8's Brandon Lewis reports on some of the species taking over the mountains in San Diego.
It was the discovery of a lifetime for two local men who stumbled across a 1920's Model T left behind in a barn.
All beaches remain close in San Clemente Monday after more than two dozen sharks were spotted swimming close to shore. It's just the latest of several sightings in recent weeks. News 8's Heather Hope reports from John Wayne Airport in Orange County.
A local non-profit is working to improve ovarian cancer survival rates by guiding patients into a new frontier.
Voters may have the opportunity to decide on the future of San Diego's hotel tax. The city council Monday discussed whether Mayor Faulconer's proposed measure should appear on the ballot in a special election in November.