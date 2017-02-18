Woman who survived brutal kidnapping, beating dies - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman who survived brutal kidnapping, beating dies

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman from East County who survived being kidnapped, beaten and locked in the trunk of her car for 26-hours several years ago, has died.
     
Sandy Vinge died on February 4th.
     
She not only lived through the harrowing ordeal, she helped authorities tracked down her attackers.
     
CBS News 8's Brandon Lewis reports from El Cajon with how this brave woman is being remembered.

