Suspect arrested in theft of local Girl Scout's cash box

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) — A 28-year-old man was behind bars Monday for allegedly snatching a cash box from a Girl Scout selling cookies in front of a Clairemont grocery store.

Erik Mullen was booked into jail on suspicion of petty theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and other charges around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police and jail records.

Mullen allegedly took the cookie proceeds from the victim, Leyla Hayward, who had set up a sales table with her mother outside the Vons store in the Clairemont Town Square shopping center on Clairemont Drive, around 3 p.m. Sunday, which was her last day of selling cookies. She only needed to sell around 100 more to reach her goal of a thousand, when the theft happened.

"There was a guy that was just standing around, didn't think much of it," said Leyla. "I had my hand right here. He came up and snatched the box and ran down that way."



Leyla and her mom say the suspect was a white man in his 20's around 6'0'' tall and he made off with about $450. Money that was going back to the community.

"We're working on our silver award, which most of this money was going to go towards, where we like help the homeless or we do something with animals," Leyla said.

Security on hand interviewed Leyla and her mother.

Police officers were also called to the Vons store in the Clairemont Town Square shopping center in the 4800 block of Clairemont Drive, according to officer John Buttle.

But police were left a significant clue.

"When he was running off he dropped his cell phone," said Leyla's mother Deema.

Leyla was able to see not only the worst in people, but also the best.

"I was really excited by the response of people who helped us and, some guy tried to go after him, some people donated some money - just to help," said Leyla.

Following media reports of the crime on Sunday, the offices of the San Diego Girl Scouts received donations to cover the cash lost. On Monday, the Girl Scouts issued the following statement to CBS News 8: