Concerns over possible Lakeside Union layoffs

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Students and parents at Lakeside Unified School District expressed their concerns Wednesday over the possibility of loosing their school principals.

On Tuesday night, the school board voted in favor of issuing possible "reassignment" notices.

On Wednesday, students came to school dressed in black from head to toe after a post circulated on social media urging students and staff to stand together. "We just all wore black t-shirts, black leggings yoga pants," said a student.

News of possible layoffs spread quickly after the Lakeside Union School District's school board voted in favor of issuing notices of possible "reassignment to certified administrators."

A district spokesperson said by law they have to give notice by March 15th, but at this point no lay off notices have been issued.

Parents said they have been told otherwise.

Korie Drabble, whose daughter goes to school in the Lakeside District, said her daughter came home Wednesday in tears. "She came home very distraught. She has a close relationship with the principal at her school," she said.

Dan Clarkson said he experienced a similar scenario with his daughter. "We are very close to all the teachers. We are very close to the administrators. There is a real family, a community that has developed."

In a letter to LUSD staff, Superintendent David H. Lorden, Ed.D., said:

I am writing to update you regarding yesterday evening's meeting of the LUSD Governing Board.



You may recall that in my January correspondence, I detailed the various budgetary concerns currently facing school districts due to mandatory spending increases for operational costs, health care, and pensions. The impact of these increased mandatory expenditures is exacerbated by the minimal increase in the state's projected funding for school districts. At yesterday evening's Board Meeting, the Board was presented the second-interim budget report, which indicated the District is facing a $2 million budget shortfall in the 2017-2018 school year. The District is implementing a spending freeze and considering additional measures to mitigate this shortfall.



Separately, the Governing Board approved issuing notices of possible reassignment to certificated administrators. State statute requires that certificated administrators receive notice of a possible change in their assignment by March 15th of the preceding school year. Such notices are given to provide time and flexibility to make staffing adjustments. This does not mean that the District is laying off or "firing" its administrators. Final staffing decisions will be made after careful and thoughtful consideration with every effort to maintain consistency at our school sites.



The District is committed to providing the most enriching educational opportunities for all District students. We will update you regarding the financial state of the District after the State's May Budget revision.