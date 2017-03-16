World Festival at the World Baseball Classic held at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The World Festival at the World Baseball Classic will be held at Petco Park's Park at the Park Thursday and Friday.

The festival will feature food from seven nations in the tournament - poutine (Canada), fried rice bowl (China), Cubano sandwiches (Cuba), spicy Italian sausages, hummus plate (Israel), yakisoba noodle bowl (Japan) and street tacos (Mexico).

There will also be country-specific entertainment performances such as Lion Dancers (China), the Manny Cepeda Trio (Cuba), Roman Holiday (Italy), Taiko Drummers (Japan), Ballet Folklorico and Mariachi (Mexico) and a "Todo Mundo" performance representing Latin America.

Other entertainment activities include flag face painting, air hockey and soccer kick. The festival will be held from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

A Party in the Park with live music and drink specials will be held at Park in the Park for ticket holders to Thursday's game between the Dominican Republic and Venezuela.

Thursday will also be College Night, with specially priced tickets for college students with valid student ID at the rooftop of the Western Metal Supply Co. building.

The loser of today's game will be on the brink of elimination after both teams lost their first games in Pool F play.

Venezuela lost to the U.S., 4-2, Wednesday, with Eric Hosmer hitting the tie-breaking two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning after Adam Jones, a graduate of Morse High School in Skyline Hills, homered leading off the inning.

The Dominican Republic, which won the tournament when it was last held in 2013, lost to Puerto Rico, 3-1, on Tuesday after winning all three of its games in Pool C play in Miami.

The U.S. will resume play Friday against Puerto Rico.

