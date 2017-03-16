Accused killer of San Diego police officer to appear in court June 2

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) — A status conference has been scheduled June 2 for Jesse Michael Gomez, who is accused of fatally shooting San Diego police Officer Jonathan "J.D.'' De Guzman and wounding Officer Wade Irwin during a stop last year.

De Guzman was shot five times during a late-night pedestrian stop in southeast San Diego on July 28. The 16-year veteran of the force later died at Scripps Mercy Hospital.

De Guzman's gang-unit partner, Officer Irwin, was also wounded but returned fire, critically wounding their alleged assailant.

Gomez, 56, recovered and has remained in jailed on $5 million bail while awaiting trial in the case. A special-circumstance allegation of murder of a police officer makes Gomez eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

A South Bay post office was recently renamed in honor of the fallen officer; the Jonathan "J.D." De Guzman Post Office Building was dedicated during a March 6 ceremony attended by De Guzman's family members, Officer Irwin and many community members.

