Marine sergeant major with MCRD ties dies during training in South Korea

A senior enlisted leader for 3rd Marine Logistics Group died Sunday while taking part in a military exercise in South Korea, III Marine Expeditionary Force announced.

Sgt. Maj. Timothy J. Rudd's death was described as a "non-combat related incident," according to a III MEF news release. No other information was released on how Rudd died.

Rudd, 44, was a combat veteran who deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan, according to his official biography.

"Sgt. Maj. Rudd gave 27 years of dedicated service to the Marine Corps, and it was an honor to work with him," Col. Christopher A. Feyedelem, commander of 3rd MLG, said in a statement. "His death is a great loss to Headquarters Regiment and the Corps. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and co-workers."

Rudd completed boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego in 1990 and later became a drill instructor with the 3rd Recruit Training Battalion at the Marine Corps' East Coast recruit depot at Parris Island, South Carolina, according to his biography.

At the time of his death, Rudd was participating in the annual Key Resolve exercise in South Korea.

Rudd's military awards and decorations include the Combat Action Ribbon, the Meritorious Service Medal with one gold star, the Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal with two gold stars, an Army Commendation Medal and a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal.

The matter is under investigation.

