Homicide investigation underway in Chollas View

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 23-year-old man was found slain Friday on the grounds of Gompers Preparatory Academy.

A school employee raising a flag in front of the Chollas View-area campus about 5:45 a.m. spotted the body of Cherkeiray Jones of San Diego, according to police. Jones appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, Lt. Todd Griffin said.

No students were at the charter secondary school in the 1000 block of 47th Street at the time of the discovery.

"This incident is not related to school activities," Griffin said.