App helps fellow mothers find each other

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - New technology is helping moms navigate the challenges of parenthood and making the right playdate by using an app.

The app is called MomCo. Jillian Darlington launched it three years ago to help moms find each other.

The geolocating technology lists moms who live near you and the profiles have the age and sex of your kids and common interests.

There are similar apps on the market such as Hello Mamas and Peanut that match moms based on location, interests, and schedules. Health experts say it’s the type of social support new moms need.

MomCo also lists products and services like babysitting and birthday parties that are helpful to parents.