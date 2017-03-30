Border Wall: Protesters call on San Diego company to withdraw bid

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dozens of people, who oppose President Trump's border wall, gathered on Wednesday outside of a Barrio Logan business to ask the company to withdraw its bid for a government contract to build the nearly 2,000 mile-long wall along the U.S. - Mexico border.

For three hours, protesters called on R.E. Staite Engineering Inc., a small firm including a general contractor for Nassco in Barrio Logan, to withdraw its proposal to build the wall.

Vice President of Government Affairs, Ralph Hicks, left his office on Wednesday, refusing to do an on-air interview with CBS News 8, but said protesters have their rights.

Lead protester Marco Amaral walked up to Hicks' car and handed him a letter with 100 signatures asking Staite Engineering to withdraw its bid on Homeland Security's plan to build a wall.

"Mr. Hicks, essentially just recognized why we're out here. He said 'hey brother, I get you, how about we talk tomorrow,'" said Amaral.

According to Amaral, Hicks agreed to meet one-on-one on Thursday.

San Diego company vScenario is also working to position itself as the design and security management company to oversee the border wall project.

vScenario 's Executive Vice President, Brian Holley, said he has no qualms about building the wall.

"At this point, the government hasn't chosen a path yet, so our company role is to help them understand the security challenges and what options are out there," Holley said.

He also said the project will bring a boost to San Diego in the form of jobs.

Several other San Diego companies interested in a bid either did not return CBS News 8's message for comment or refused to comment, fearing public backlash.

On the government's federal business opportunities website, there are hundreds of companies listed as interested vendors, including one company in Mexico, one in Singapore and one in Puerto Rico. There are a number of minority owned businesses listed and roughly one out of every 10 companies is listed as Hispanic-American owned.

Homeland Security requires the wall be at least 18 to 30 feet-tall, prevent tunneling, and anti-climbing features.

Deadline extended to Tuesday. Companies make bids on prototype for $67 billion U.S. Mexico #BorderWall. 18-30 feet tall, 2000+ miles. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/D8KtLwfnFj — Gene Kang (@GeneCBS8) March 30, 2017

