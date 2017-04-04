Mother and daughter killed in Mission Hills house fire

A preliminary was underway Thursday morning for a San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside.
A construction truck has crashed and spilled a load of cement on Interstate 805 near Telegraph Canyon Road in Chula Vista, blocking four of the five southbound lanes of the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A big rig truck overturned on southbound Interstate 15 and burst into flames in Mira Mesa Thursday morning.
CBS’ hit reality show Big Brother is a couple of episodes into its 19 season and house guests are being challenged like never before.
It's not always easy making friends, and it can be difficult for people with special needs. Now a school counselor from L.A. has an app for that.
Scripps Ranch school officials did an about-face Wednesday night as the district issued an apology over a testing mistake.
Comic-Con is just weeks away and Entertainment Reporter Kelli Gillespie caught up with the cast from Spider-Man: Homecoming to talk about why people love superheroes so much.
Residents of an affordable housing complex on Wednesday packed a planning board meeting in Rancho Penasquitos to fight to save their homes from being demolished.
Drones are becoming more and more popular with amateur pilots and photographers, but they can cause problems when they are flown over things like wildfires or crime scenes. News 8's Elizabeth Sanchez reports on the new technology that could shut down unauthorized drones from the sky.